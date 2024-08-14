State of emergency declared in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast

A state of emergency at the regional level has been introduced throughout the entire territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

The governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said they plan to declare a federal-level state of emergency.

Ukraine started its military incursion into Russia’s Kursk region a week ago. On the second day after the border breakthrough in Russia’s Kursk region, a state of emergency was declared.

On the night of August 10, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod regions.

On 12 August 2024, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukraine took over 1,000 square kilometers of Russian land. On 13 August, Syrskyi told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukrainian forces now control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk region, according to the video shared by Zelenskyy on social media.

