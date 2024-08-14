Russian Defense Ministry claims interception of 117 Ukrainian drones in overnight attack

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported a large-scale drone attack on military targets within Russian territory, claiming to have intercepted over 100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to a statement on the ministry’s Telegram channel, “During the past night… air defense systems destroyed four tactical missiles and 117 fixed-wing UAVs.”

The ministry provided a breakdown of the alleged interceptions across several Russian regions.

“37 drones and four missiles were reportedly destroyed over Kursk Oblast, another 37 UAVs over Voronezh Oblast,” the statement read.

It further claimed that 17 drones were shot down over Belgorod, 11 over Nizhny Novgorod, nine over Volgograd, three over Bryansk, two over Orel, and one over Rostov oblasts.

Russian Telegram channels earlier reported attacks on three Russian airfields. There were reports of a drone strike on the Savasleiyka military airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, from where MiG-31K fighters operate. The Baltimore military airfield in Voronezh was also reportedly hit, resulting in a fire. Local media reported drone attacks and explosions in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, with residents claiming that a military airfield was on fire following a UAV attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the consequences of the drone strikes or their interception. This silence on potential damage or casualties is consistent with the ministry’s usual practice.

Ukraine has not officially commented on these alleged attacks at the time of reporting.

