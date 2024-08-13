Eng
The situation around Ukraine’s Toretsk remains critical as Russian troops attempt to enter the city

Toretsk sector is part of an ongoing Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, where pressure has persisted despite Ukraine’s recent advances in Russia’s Kursk region.
13/08/2024
Situation around Toretsk. Screenshot from the DeppStateMap
The situation around Toretsk in the Donetsk region remains critical as Russian forces continue their assault on the city, with fighting taking place on its outskirts and enemy sabotage groups operating within the city limits.

Oleksandr Bordiyan, acting press officer of the 32nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported in an interview with Radio Liberty that battles are ongoing in the urban areas of Pivnichne and Zalizne, which are closely adjacent to Toretsk. He noted that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs) occasionally infiltrate the city.

Bordiyan added that while these sabotage groups are being detected and neutralized, there has been a slight increase in the number of Russian soldiers surrendering over the past week.

The military says that the operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia has not yet influenced the hostilities in the Toretsk direction. Instead, the Russian army increased the density of strikes with guided aerial bombs.

The Deep State analytical project has reported on the advancement of the Russian occupation army in the Toretsk direction, specifically in the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Pivnichne, and New York and its surroundings by up to 2 kilometers in the last week. The situation remains difficult in the nearby Pokrovsk sector, where Russians advanced by up to 4 kilometers over the last week.

