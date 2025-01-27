All children have been evacuated from the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk Oblast, says Serhii Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration.

Russian forces approached Pokrovsk in August 2024 but, after six months, have yet to capture this strategic hub in western Donetsk. Currently, the Russians are attempting to bypass the city from the south. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 25 December, 32 of the 123 Russian attacks across the frontlines were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction.

“There are no children left in the area; all have been evacuated,” Dobriak stated on social media.

He claimed that approximately 7,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, with around 10,000 in the surrounding community—only a fraction of the pre-war population, which was six times larger.

Dobriak noted that evacuation efforts have slowed recently, with no more than 5-6 people leaving daily. However, forced evacuation measures by the military are not currently required.

“We trust in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and hope to avoid street battles, but we are prepared,” he said.

Dobriak added that, currently, there is no information on Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entering the city.

Earlier, reports emerged that Russian assault units attacking Pokrovsk faced severe size restrictions, limited to four soldiers each due to insufficient cover in devastated villages along the approach.

