Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine completes Child evacuation from embattled Pokrovsk as Russians press from south

All children have been evacuated from Pokrovsk as Russian forces attempt to outflank the strategic Donetsk hub, where just 7,000 residents remain from a pre-war population six times larger.
byOlena Mukhina
27/01/2025
1 minute read
isw russia uses less armor frontlines ukraine reports destruction some 13000 armored units over year destroyed russian tank ukraine's 93rd mechanized brigade kholodnyi yar pokrovsk has reported destroying damaging 3689
Destroyed Russian tank Photo: Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar”
Ukraine completes Child evacuation from embattled Pokrovsk as Russians press from south

All children have been evacuated from the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk Oblast, says Serhii Dobriak, head of the Pokrovsk City Military Administration.

Russian forces approached Pokrovsk in August 2024 but, after six months, have yet to capture this strategic hub in western Donetsk. Currently, the Russians are attempting to bypass the city from the south. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on 25 December, 32 of the 123 Russian attacks across the frontlines were concentrated in the Pokrovsk direction.

“There are no children left in the area; all have been evacuated,” Dobriak stated on social media.

He claimed that approximately 7,000 residents remain in Pokrovsk, with around 10,000 in the surrounding community—only a fraction of the pre-war population, which was six times larger.

Dobriak noted that evacuation efforts have slowed recently, with no more than 5-6 people leaving daily. However, forced evacuation measures by the military are not currently required.

“We trust in the Ukrainian Armed Forces and hope to avoid street battles, but we are prepared,” he said.

Dobriak added that, currently, there is no information on Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entering the city.

Earlier, reports emerged that Russian assault units attacking Pokrovsk faced severe size restrictions, limited to four soldiers each due to insufficient cover in devastated villages along the approach.

Frontline report: Russian four-man units face infrastructure challenge at Pokrovsk

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts