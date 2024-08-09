Russian attack on supermarket kills 14 and injures 43 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

On 8 August, Russian occupiers struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, targeting a supermarket, among other sites. Some 14 people were killed and 43 injured in the attack, say Ukrainian officials.

Around 1 pm, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media about the Russian assault on the city.

“Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. People are trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway, and everything will be done to save the people,” said the Ukrainian president.

At the same time, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin clarified that one of the injured individuals was in serious condition and was receiving necessary medical care.

“Police, rescuers, medical personnel, and all responsible services are working at the scene. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” Filashkin claimed.

Social media reports indicate that the attackers targeted the ‘Eco-market.’ Nova Poshta reported that the Russian military hit a shopping center housing a postal service cargo department.

“All our employees are alive; one colleague suffered a concussion and is receiving all necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. Preliminary assessments suggest that some parcels are untouched. The estimated cost of the destroyed cargo will be fully compensated to the clients,” Nova Poshta stated.

Donetsk police chief Ruslan Osypenko mentioned that the attack was carried out with an X-38 missile. Around 29 civilian infrastructure sites and 12 vehicles were damaged in it, according to Ukrainian Truth.

Read also: