Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian attack on supermarket kills 14 and injures 43 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces have launched a devastating attack on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, hitting a supermarket and other locations.
byOlena Mukhina
09/08/2024
2 minute read
The aftermath of a Russian assault on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, on 8 August, 2024. Source: Vadym Filashkin
The aftermath of a Russian assault on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region, on 8 August, 2024. Source: Vadym Filashkin
Russian attack on supermarket kills 14 and injures 43 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

On 8 August, Russian occupiers struck Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, targeting a supermarket, among other sites. Some 14 people were killed and 43 injured in the attack, say Ukrainian officials.

Around 1 pm, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media about the Russian assault on the city.

“Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. People are trapped under the rubble. A rescue operation is underway, and everything will be done to save the people,” said the Ukrainian president.

At the same time, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin clarified that one of the injured individuals was in serious condition and was receiving necessary medical care.

“Police, rescuers, medical personnel, and all responsible services are working at the scene. The search and rescue operation is ongoing,” Filashkin claimed.

Social media reports indicate that the attackers targeted the ‘Eco-market.’ Nova Poshta reported that the Russian military hit a shopping center housing a postal service cargo department.

“All our employees are alive; one colleague suffered a concussion and is receiving all necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties. Preliminary assessments suggest that some parcels are untouched. The estimated cost of the destroyed cargo will be fully compensated to the clients,” Nova Poshta stated.

Donetsk police chief Ruslan Osypenko mentioned that the attack was carried out with an X-38 missile. Around 29 civilian infrastructure sites and 12 vehicles were damaged in it, according to Ukrainian Truth.

Read also: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts