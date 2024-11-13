Correspondent Björn Stritzel, who visited Ukrainian positions near the city of Toretsk, says the Ukraine has recently introduced the use of the massive 2S7 “Pion” self-propelled artillery system into its armed forces, according to BILD.

Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold since Russia’s first invasion of Donbas in 2014, is a strategically important settlement. Control of the city would give Russian forces a foothold to advance further into Ukrainian-held territory in Donetsk Oblast, a key objective in their military campaign.

A 2S7 “Pion” self-propelled artillery system weighs 60 tons and has a 12-meter barrel. This is the heaviest operational cannon in the world. It was developed by the USSR in the 1960s for destroying concrete fortifications of the enemy.

The “Pion” requires 203 mm caliber projectiles, each weighing 100 kg. The publication notes that by spring 2022, the Ukrainian forces had quickly depleted their Soviet-supplied ammunition stockpiles, which led to the withdrawal of these self-propelled artillery systems from the front line. Recently, the US provided the necessary projectiles. The US had produced them in the 1950s and 1960s for their M110 and M115 howitzers.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian artillery personnel fire the “Pion” even before receiving the order to shoot.

“The Pion must reach its operating temperature,” explained Ukrainian officer Rostislav.

Once the order is given, the artillery units quickly emerge from their shelter and position the “Pion” on the firing point. The retractable spade is deployed, pressing into the ground to absorb the powerful recoil. When the “Pion” fires, the earth around shakes, Stritzel noted.

