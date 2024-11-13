Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

BILD: Ukrainian forces deploy super powerful Soviet-era artillery system with US projectiles near Toretsk

The 60-ton weapon, designed in the 1960s, is capable of devastating long-range fire, shaking the ground with each shot.
byOlena Mukhina
13/11/2024
2 minute read
2S7 Pion 203mm self-propelled gun. Image via Militarnyi
BILD: Ukrainian forces deploy super powerful Soviet-era artillery system with US projectiles near Toretsk

Correspondent Björn Stritzel, who visited Ukrainian positions near the city of Toretsk, says the Ukraine has recently introduced the use of the massive 2S7 “Pion” self-propelled artillery system into its armed forces, according to BILD.

Toretsk, a Ukrainian stronghold since Russia’s first invasion of Donbas in 2014, is a strategically important settlement. Control of the city would give Russian forces a foothold to advance further into Ukrainian-held territory in Donetsk Oblast, a key objective in their military campaign.

A 2S7 “Pion” self-propelled artillery system weighs 60 tons and has a 12-meter barrel. This is the heaviest operational cannon in the world. It was developed by the USSR in the 1960s for destroying concrete fortifications of the enemy.

The “Pion” requires 203 mm caliber projectiles, each weighing 100 kg. The publication notes that by spring 2022, the Ukrainian forces had quickly depleted their Soviet-supplied ammunition stockpiles, which led to the withdrawal of these self-propelled artillery systems from the front line. Recently, the US provided the necessary projectiles. The US had produced them in the 1950s and 1960s for their M110 and M115 howitzers.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian artillery personnel fire the “Pion” even before receiving the order to shoot.

“The Pion must reach its operating temperature,” explained Ukrainian officer Rostislav.

Once the order is given, the artillery units quickly emerge from their shelter and position the “Pion” on the firing point. The retractable spade is deployed, pressing into the ground to absorb the powerful recoil. When the “Pion” fires, the earth around shakes, Stritzel noted.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts