The hell of Pokrovsk is growing hour by hour. Ukraine’s monitoring project DeepState reports that Russian forces from the 170,000 grouping continue infiltrating the city in Donetsk Oblast. The occupation groups are being tracked or eliminated in multiple districts, expanding the “gray zone” of Russian reconnaissance and sabotage activity.

Russian forces control approximately 60% of Pokrovsk. Special units of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) are currently personally overseen by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, who has been seen en route to the city. According to the latest reports,are currently conducting an operation in the area. The operation is being, who has been seen en route to the city.

Southern breach and flank threats

According to DeepState, Russian troops are pushing into the city through Ukrainian defense lines from the south, along the Zvirove–Shevchenko–Novopavlivka sector, as well as following the railway from Kotlyne.

"In recent days, the concentration of Russian forces has grown on the eastern outskirts of the city, near the settlement of Rivne," analysts noted.

Russian entrenchment inside the city

DeepState observes that Russian troops are beginning to entrench themselves in the city, setting up firing positions, observation posts, and footholds.

“This is facilitated by the large number of infantry, which often moves from district to district as Ukrainian units attempt to clear them out,” the report states.

An increased concentration of Russian infantry has also been recorded on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk, further complicating the tactical situation.

The Russian command is taking direct control

Senior Ukrainian military leadership has arrived in the Pokrovsk area and assumed control of operations.

“We are seeing decisions to deploy specialized units to clear enemy forces from the city, where several hundred Russian infantry have accumulated. However, no measures have yet been announced to block the enemy’s infiltration from the southern sector,” analysts added.

DeepState notes that the results of these measures will become clear over time.