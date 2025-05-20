Support us on Patreon
Ukraine unleashes assault bikers to counter Russian “banzai” tactics during summer offensive

Facing Russia’s deadly new doctrine of high-speed assaults, Kyiv trains its troops to strike and vanish.
byOlena Mukhina
20/05/2025
2 minute read
A screenshort from the Skala unit of the Ukrainian forces.
Kyiv responds to Moscow’s “motorcycle warfare” with its own assault biker unit. In a tactical shift, Ukraine has formed its first assault motorcycle company within the 425th Separate Assault Regiment “Skala”, a direct response to Russia’s increasingly aggressive use of motorcycles in frontline attacks during 2025.

These Russian tactics, dubbed “banzai attacks” by Ukrainian forces, aim to breach kill zones at high speed, avoiding drone strikes and penetrating defenses, often at the cost of heavy casualties. Despite their losses, these rapid assaults sometimes succeed where traditional armor fails.

Ukrainian troops have undergone extensive training, logging hundreds of hours in the saddle and honing their skills in shooting on the move.

The goal is to create a modern “cavalry” capable of striking fast, assaulting Russian positions, and pivoting quickly to exploit gaps.

The move follows a warning by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which noted that Russia is “systematically integrating motorcycles” into its summer-fall campaigns to counter Ukrainian drone dominance.

As Russia continues its push for Donetsk, relying increasingly on motorcycles, scooters, and even civilian vehicles amid dwindling armor, Ukraine is adapting — fast.

