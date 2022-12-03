Putin to visit occupied Donbas – Kremlin spox Peskov

Vladimir Putin with Russia's quislings of occupied territories of Ukraine: Denis Pushilin, Leonid Pasechnik, Yevgen Balitskiy, and Vladimir Saldo. Screenshot from video

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin plans to visit the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), according to Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian President.

“Putin will eventually visit the Donbas,” Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency TASS on 3 December 2022.

Currently, Russia controls only a half of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine. Heavy fighting between the Russian forces and the Ukrainian army rage on around the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar (the western part of Donetsk Oblast), which are the hottest spots on the war map at this point.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin formally approved the annexation of the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts of Ukraine on 30 September 2022.

Back in 2014, the Russian forces occupied Crimea, the peninsula in southern Ukraine, and organized a sham referendum in support of its illegal annexation by the Russian Federation. However, most countries in the world recognize Crimea and four recently annexed oblasts of Ukraine as the Ukrainian territory.

The United Nations General Assembly Resolution no. 68/262, adopted on 27 March 2014, recognized Crimea as an integral part of Ukraine.

According to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution ES-11/4, adopted on 12 October 2022, Russia’s annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is illegal and invalid.

