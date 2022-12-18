A network of tranches in occupied Crimea/ Source: The Odessa Journal

Russia creates fortified defense lines all over occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine), fearing the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Locals in Crimea keep posting photos of newly built Russian fortifications on their social media. The Russian-installed occupation regime in Crimea creates fortified defense lines even on the beaches by the Black Sea, despite the fact that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are currently stationed more than 200 km from Crimea.

Russia keeps building up fortifications in occupied Crimea, southern Ukraine Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, violating international law and Russian agreements safeguarding territorial integrity of Ukraine.

📷https://t.co/YEUWG5JZbl pic.twitter.com/um5D0aKsHW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 18, 2022

Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, violating international law and Russian agreements safeguarding the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The annexation led to the other members of the then-G8 suspending Russia from the group and introducing sanctions. The United Nations Assembly also rejected the annexation, adopting a resolution affirming the territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, and referring to the Russian annexation as a “temporary occupation”.

Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have continuously hit the Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea with long-range strikes.

Related:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: #CrimeaIsUkraine, Annexation of Crimea, Russian invasion of Ukraine