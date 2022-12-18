Russia keeps building up fortifications in occupied Crimea

A network of tranches in occupied Crimea/ Source: The Odessa Journal
Russia creates fortified defense lines all over occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine), fearing the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Locals in Crimea keep posting photos of newly built Russian fortifications on their social media. The Russian-installed occupation regime in Crimea creates fortified defense lines even on the beaches by the Black Sea, despite the fact that Ukraine’s Armed Forces are currently stationed more than 200 km from Crimea.
Russia illegally annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, violating international law and Russian agreements safeguarding territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have continuously hit the Russian military infrastructure in occupied Crimea with long-range strikes.
