Russia to resume traffic on Crimean bridge in September, one span beyond repair

The aftermath of an explosion under the Crimean Bridge on 17 July 2023. Photo via subsribers of the Russian Telegram Channel Baza.

One span of the damaged Crimean Bridge cannot be restored, according to the Russian news media RIA Novosti, which cited a statement by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Marat Khusnullin, at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and during Khusnullin’s conversation with journalists.

Russia will launch two-way traffic on one side of the Crimean Bridge on 15 September and on the other side in November 2023, according to Marat Khusnullin.

A section of the Crimean bridge fell down after explosions Car traffic was stopped. Russian authorities claim that the railway connection will be restored at 9 am. They also don't speak about the cause of the damage. Two people were killed. https://t.co/C8JgTPH8Td

Photo by… pic.twitter.com/WM1AiWwyGD — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 17, 2023

“Based on the results of a visual inspection of the spans, it was found that one span of the road section towards Taman [Krasnodar region in southwestern Russia, which is connected to the occupied Crimean peninsula by the Crimean Bridge – ed.] was completely destroyed and cannot be restored,” Marat Khusnullin said. “Another span on the other side in the direction of Kerch is damaged, with an axial displacement of 70-80 centimeters, and is on a support,” Khusnullin added.

Russian authorities plan to resume traffic on the Crimean Bridge in reverse mode in one lane. On 17 July, the first test trucks will be launched at midnight, and “if everything goes well, cars will be launched at one in the morning,” Khusnullin said.

Damage caused by an explosion under the Crimean Bridge in Russian-occupied Crimea is clearly visible on satellite images provided by @Maxar pic.twitter.com/YNnBhn2WeH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 17, 2023

Considering that floating cranes cannot access the damaged support, a temporary bridge will have to be built for the work, Khusnullin added. The railway part of the bridge is operating in normal mode, and there is no damage to the bridge supports, according to Khusnullin.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: #CrimeaIsUkraine, Crimea, Crimean bridge explosion, Kerch bridge, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023