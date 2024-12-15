Russian air attacks injure three civilians in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv

Ukrainian air defenses thwarted a massive Russian drone attack overnight on 15 December, the Air Force reported. Russian forces launched 108 attack drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the areas of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo in Russia. Local authorities reported three civilian injuries.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the Air Force, Ukrainian defense forces shot down 56 attack drones across Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Another 49 drones were “locationally lost,” meaning disappeared from radars possibly crashing, while three returned to Russia.

In Mykolaiv, Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Shahed drone struck an infrastructure facility around 07:02, injuring two workers.

In Kharkiv, Oblast Military Administration chief Oleh Syniehubov reported that the Russians targeted the city’s Kyivskyi district, with explosions heard between 10:56 and 11:04, injuring one person. The attack damaged windows of a residential building after hitting the ground.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported that air defenses intercepted three Russian Shahed drones. Drone debris damaged two detached houses, a car, a gas pipeline, and power lines in Dnipro district, though no casualties were reported.

