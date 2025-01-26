Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian air defenses down over 500 Russian drones over week

This includes 375 Shahed long-range “kamikaze” drones, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
byYuri Zoria
26/01/2025
2 minute read
Shahed-136 drone in the skies over Kyiv, October 2022. Photo: mil.in.ua
From 20 to 26 January, Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepting more than 500 Russian drones and two missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram. The interception breakdown includes two guided air missiles, 375 Shahed-type long-range one-way-attack drones, 71 reconnaissance UAVs, and 59 UAVs of various other types, according to Ukrinform.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The Air Force says Ukrainian tactical aircraft conducted over 30 sorties focused on aerial reconnaissance, fighter cover, fire support, and air support for ground units. The pilots conducted dozens of bomb and missile strikes on Russian positions and facilities, including the points of concentration of equipment and personnel, field ammunition dumps.

The Combined Rifle Brigade of the Air Force reported 64 FPV drone strikes, 144 successful payload drops from UAVs, 11 shooting engagements, and 1,100 reconnaissance UAV flights this week. The relatively low FPV attack count suggests it is not the unit’s primary specialization, as specialized drone units often deploy hundreds of FPV drones weekly.

