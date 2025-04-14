Support us on Patreon
Ukraine develops its own air defense, seeks EU investment

Ukrainian officials intensified pleas for increased air defense support from allies after Russian missile strikes killed dozens of civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy.
byVira Kravchuk
14/04/2025
3 minute read
A Patriot air defense system’s launcher, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukraine is developing its own strategic-level air defense system, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 14 April.

This comes after two deadly, destructive Russian missile strikes on civilians in Kryvyi Rih and Sumy in April 2025.

Ukraine’s air defense effectiveness has also declined, with interception rates dropping below 50%. Russia, meanwhile, increased its use of ballistic missiles and modified its drones, posing a challenge to Ukrainian defenses.

Sybiha urged European partners to invest in this development to expedite its implementation.

“Putin will go further into Europe and closer to your homes if he is not stopped in Ukraine,” Sybiha warned during his address.

Sybiha framed the investment in Ukrainian air defense as a preventive measure, stating, “We do not want your countries ever to see cluster ballistic missile strikes on residential areas or playgrounds.”

Following a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih that killed nine children, President Zelenskyy addressed the Ramstein meeting, calling for stronger air defense for Ukrainian cities.

He stated that Ukraine needs at least ten Patriot systems to counter Russian ballistic missiles, which pose an immediate threat, leaving civilians with minimal time to seek shelter.

Zelenskyy emphasized that these systems, costing approximately $30 billion, would prevent Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, allowing everyday life and economic activity to resume. He suggested funding the acquisition of these systems using frozen Russian assets. However, the Ukrainian President also expressed readiness to spend $30 to $50 billion to buy a security guarantee package from the US, including at least ten Patriot air defense systems.

In February, Zelesnkyy announced that Ukraine was working on creating its own analog to the American Patriot system after he reported receiving communications from military personnel about shortages of missiles for the Patriot systems.

 

