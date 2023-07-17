Frontline report: Ukrainian Forces destroy Russian warehouse with rockets, eliminate experienced Colonel

Screenshot from the video

In a series of coordinated strikes across occupied Ukraine, Ukrainian forces inflicted severe damage on Russian military positions and infrastructure. The strikes involved a combination of aerial drones, marine drones, and Storm Shadow missiles.

On 16 July, Ukrainians conducted a series of massive strikes, combining aerial and marine kamikaze drones and Storm Shadow missiles. The most powerful explosion occurred in the Luhansk region.

In the morning, residents of Luhansk reported hearing multiple explosions. Colonel Marochko, a former commander of the Luhansk “people’s republic” forces, alleged that Ukrainians had launched a strike on Luhansk City using Western cluster munitions. However, it was later revealed that the explosion had actually taken place in the small village of Yuvileine. The massive plumes of smoke could be seen from tens of kilometers away.

Moreover, despite the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s confirmation of their possession of Western cluster munitions, it seemed unlikely that Ukrainians had used them, judging by the nature of the explosion. It is more plausible that Russians are employing information operations to manipulate public opinion against Ukraine and its allies. They claim that devastating weapons were used to target civilians.

The real target of the strike turned out to be a coal mine in the village of Yuvileine. Many analysts believe that Storm Shadow missiles were used in the attack. The Ukrainian General Staff reported the destruction of a large warehouse containing Russian rockets. The coal mine was an ideal location for storing rockets due to its underground position and proximity to railways, facilitating easy transportation. Unfortunately for the Russians, these transportation routes were closely monitored.

The second target of the Storm Shadow missile strike was Mariupol. Local residents reported hearing multiple explosions. Petro Andriushchenko, the Mayoral Advisor of Mariupol, stated that Russian air defenses were triggered not only in Mariupol itself but also in Nikolske and Mangush, located approximately 15 km northwest of Mariupol.

The third target of the Strom Shadow missile strike was Berdiansk. Local residents reported hearing explosions in the southeastern and northern parts of the town. Berdiansk and Mariupol are crucial Russian logistical hubs, housing warehouses, and industrial areas frequently used for troop deployment and storing ammunition and equipment.

However, the most comprehensive strike occurred in Crimea. Russian sources reported several waves of attacks. The first wave took place at 1 am, targeting various objects simultaneously: the airfield, the oil depot, and the Black Sea Fleet. The second wave, at 5 am, involved the launch of 9 aerial drones and 2 marine drones by the Ukrainians.

Interception proved challenging for the Russians, who had to deploy all their resources to prevent severe consequences. Regular air defense systems proved ineffective against these targets, necessitating the use of stationary and mobile Electronic Warfare Systems, as well as multiple units armed with small weapons. Marine drones presented even more difficulty due to their mobility, with machine guns being the most effective weapon against them. Fortunately for the Russians, the drones were shot down seconds before reaching the Black Sea Fleet, according to Russian sources.

In the meantime, Russian forces suffered the loss of another important officer. Today, a Ukrainian officer confirmed that Ukrainian forces had eliminated Colonel Maksim Kharlamov, the commander of the Russian 96th Reconnaissance Brigade. Ukrainian Intelligence reported that this brigade was established in 2015 specifically in preparation for the invasion of Ukraine, and their activities had inflicted significant damage on Ukrainian forces. Colonel Kharlamov was considered one of the top 10 high-value targets.

Reportedly, Kharlamov was eliminated in a previous Storm Shadow strike. Some of these strikes targeting bunkers that serve as headquarters do not receive much publicity since they lack visually striking explosions. However, just because the results are not immediately evident does not mean the strikes were in vain.

Many similar strikes were also recorded in the south of the country, which were not accompanied by pictures of significant explosions. This suggests that the Ukrainians were most likely striking not ammunition depots but headquarters and command posts in an effort to effectively disorganize the Russian army and undermine its defenses, causing disorganization in the rear.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Tags: Frontline report, Luhansk, Storm Shadow