Over 10 Russian boats destroyed in a week – South Operational Command

Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Command South

Throughout the week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed over 10 enemy boats; large-caliber cannons such as the “Msta-B” and the “Hyacinth”; and a significant amount of electronic warfare stations.

During the past week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant strides on land, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia direction, despite facing substantial challenges. This was announced by Natalia Humenyuk, spokesperson for the Operational Command “South”, during a telethon on 24 Channel, reports Censor.NET.

“In our area of responsibility, where the front line crosses the Dnipro river, counter-battery warfare continues. Our main achievement is the destruction of the enemy’s potential,” stressed Humenyuk.

“In addition, aerial reconnaissance has been very powerful – just yesterday, seven drones were destroyed. Only two of them were combat-type “Lancets”, the rest were reconnaissance drones which the enemy tried to use to gather information deep into the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions,” added the spokesperson.