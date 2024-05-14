Australia pledges high-speed Sentinel 830R boats for Ukraine in $66 mn package

The Australian government has committed to providing Ukraine’s defense forces with Sentinel 830R rigid-hulled inflatable boats (RHIBs) as part of a A$100 million ($66,27 million) military aid package.

The Sentinel 830R vessels, built by Sentinel Boats, feature a high-density polyethylene hull designed for strength, impact resistance, stability and reduced vibration compared to aluminum alternatives, with this durable construction allowing the boats to withstand harsh operational conditions.

Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australiam visited Sentinel’s Hobart facility on 14 May to “inspect the vessels under construction and to experience the on-water performance of the 830R first hand,” the company reported.

According to Sentinel Boats CEO George McGuire, the 830R’s agility makes it well-suited for both riverine operations on Ukraine’s inland waterways and maritime missions and boarding operations at sea. According to Sentinel Boats’ press release, the polyethylene hull avoids electrolytic issues that limit aluminum boat lifespans, enabling decades of service without replacements.

Once completed, the Sentinel 830Rs will be delivered to Ukraine over the coming months alongside the other military aid pledged under Australia’s support package.

Read also: