Poland sends 508 Tesla Powerwall batteries to bolster Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

byBohdan Ben
31/07/2023
Screenshot from the video
Ukraine has received 508 Tesla Powerwall batteries from Poland to supply backup power to schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure in anticipation of Russia’s attacks on the electricity grid next winter.

The powerful batteries can store electricity from the grid and provide up to 14 hours of electricity during outages.

This will allow doctors to save lives, teachers to hold classes, and Ukrainians to stay connected via Starlink satellites in some areas,” Ukraine’s Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said.

He said the Tesla Powerwalls are an effective solution amid Russia’s missile terror. The ministry already has cases of their use — 50 systems were deployed last year at hospitals and clinics in territories liberated from Russian occupation. The batteries also allowed thousands in frontline Donetsk and Mykolaiv regions to phone loved ones and get news during blackouts from Russian shelling.

Fedorov thanked the Polish government, Poland’s National Institute of Telecommunications, and Secretary of State for Digitalization Janusz Cieszynski for their help. He also thanked Tesla “for the quick response and favorable terms,” as well as Direct Relief and the Yehor Pivovarov Funds for assisting with logistics and training.

