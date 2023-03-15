Denmark establishes USD 1 bln fund to aid Ukraine – Reuters

Denmark’s government said on 15 March it would establish a fund of 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) for military, civilian, and business aid to Ukraine this year, Reuters reports.

The Danish parliament agreed to the fund that will direct 5.4 billion crowns toward military aid, 1.2 billion for civilian aid, and 0.4 billion for Danish companies to rebuild Ukraine.

“This is largely a reflection of the wishes Ukraine has, which in addition to the military and the humanitarian aid are now also about reconstruction,” the country’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told journalists, according to Reuters.

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Denmark