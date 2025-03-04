Expert: US sacrifices Ukraine to pull Russia from China’s orbit

The shift in US policy on Ukraine under the new White House administration is driven by efforts to pull Russia away from China and secure its cooperation in the Middle East to counter Iran, says Oleksandr Khara, a Foreign and Security Policy expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, UkrInform reports.

Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all current military aid to Ukraine until he is convinced that the country’s leaders are genuinely committed to peace, without requiring similar assurances from Russia. All American military equipment, including weapons that have not yet arrived in Ukraine, is being transported via planes and ships or is waiting in transit zones in Poland, where it will remain.

Khara says that the suspension of US aid to Ukraine is part of a broader agreement with Moscow and aligns with US President Donald Trump’s vision of global strategy.

“The primary foreign policy goal is to detach Russia from China in order to contain Beijing in the Indo-Pacific. The second objective is to engage Russia as a partner in the Middle East to counter Iran and support Israel’s security,” he explained.

Khara dismisses the notion that these developments are aimed at achieving peace. Instead, he describes them as “fundamental geopolitical shifts” where Ukraine is treated as a bargaining chip. He argues that regardless of recent discussions about Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the real issue is the long-term pressure on Ukraine to sign a so-called peace agreement with Russia—one that would amount to capitulation.

“This would pave the way for lifting sanctions on Russia and resuming economic cooperation. Trump understands that Russia’s economy is in dire straits, which is why he is pushing for this deal,” Khara suggests.

He claimed that Trump cannot afford a Russian economic collapse and is actively working to persuade Putin to accept a new strategic alliance.

“This is essentially Yalta 2. Ukraine wasn’t at the negotiating table in Riyadh, and the US isn’t keen on having European leaders involved either, as they would support Ukraine’s position,” he noted.

Khara warns that Ukraine must prepare for a scenario to fight off Russian aggression without US support.

“We don’t need Trump to surrender to Putin. We must rally together, prepare to fight this war without America, and hope that Europe finally wakes up. The London summit was an encouraging sign. We have no other option,” he stresses.

The expert adds that Russia is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, leaving no room for compromise.

