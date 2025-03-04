Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Expert: US sacrifices Ukraine to pull Russia from China’s orbit

byOlena Mukhina
04/03/2025
2 minute read
zelenskyy white house 28 Feb
Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump having conversation at the White House in Washington, DC, on 28 February. Credit: Reuters.
Expert: US sacrifices Ukraine to pull Russia from China’s orbit

The shift in US policy on Ukraine under the new White House administration is driven by efforts to pull Russia away from China and secure its cooperation in the Middle East to counter Iran, says Oleksandr Khara, a Foreign and Security Policy expert at the Center for Defense Strategies, UkrInform reports.

Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of all current military aid to Ukraine until he is convinced that the country’s leaders are genuinely committed to peace, without requiring similar assurances from Russia. All American military equipment, including weapons that have not yet arrived in Ukraine, is being transported via planes and ships or is waiting in transit zones in Poland, where it will remain.

Khara says that the suspension of US aid to Ukraine is part of a broader agreement with Moscow and aligns with US President Donald Trump’s vision of global strategy.

“The primary foreign policy goal is to detach Russia from China in order to contain Beijing in the Indo-Pacific. The second objective is to engage Russia as a partner in the Middle East to counter Iran and support Israel’s security,” he explained.

Khara dismisses the notion that these developments are aimed at achieving peace. Instead, he describes them as “fundamental geopolitical shifts” where Ukraine is treated as a bargaining chip. He argues that regardless of recent discussions about Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the real issue is the long-term pressure on Ukraine to sign a so-called peace agreement with Russia—one that would amount to capitulation.

“This would pave the way for lifting sanctions on Russia and resuming economic cooperation. Trump understands that Russia’s economy is in dire straits, which is why he is pushing for this deal,” Khara suggests.

He claimed that Trump cannot afford a Russian economic collapse and is actively working to persuade Putin to accept a new strategic alliance.

“This is essentially Yalta 2. Ukraine wasn’t at the negotiating table in Riyadh, and the US isn’t keen on having European leaders involved either, as they would support Ukraine’s position,” he noted.

Khara warns that Ukraine must prepare for a scenario to fight off Russian aggression without US support.

“We don’t need Trump to surrender to Putin. We must rally together, prepare to fight this war without America, and hope that Europe finally wakes up. The London summit was an encouraging sign. We have no other option,” he stresses.

The expert adds that Russia is waging a genocidal war against Ukraine, leaving no room for compromise.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts