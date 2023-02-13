Denmark hands over Ukraine all of its 19 Caesar howitzers – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukraine's Defense Ministry expressed gratitude to Denmark on its social media, a video screenshot/ Source: Twitter, @DefenceU

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Denmark has already delivered the promised 19 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and released footage of their journey there, as reported by Channel 5.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry thanked Denmark and shared footage of the transportation of howitzers on its social media platforms.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry made the following statement was made by on Twitter:

“Denmark has given Ukraine all of its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. A true friend who knows that our fight is Europe’s fight. Tak, Danmark!” wrote the ministry.

Denmark has given Ukraine all of its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. A true friend who knows that our fight is Europe's fight. Tak, Danmark! pic.twitter.com/x4MP65Yvfo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 13, 2023

As previously announced, in January 2023, Denmark made a decision to give Ukraine all 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers that the country ordered from the French manufacturer.

Read more:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: CAESAR SPG, Ukraine-Denmark relations