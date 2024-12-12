Ukraine’s first underground hospital saves 1,000 lives near front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that he visited Ukraine’s first underground frontline surgical unit in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine is actively constructing underground facilities to protect essential civilian infrastructure, including schools, kindergartens, hospitals, and maternity homes, from Russian attacks.

Following his last trip to the underground hospital, Zelenskyy highlighted that its team has already saved over 1,000 lives.

“Here, medics treat wounded soldiers directly from the battlefield and provide them with medical care,” the president stated.

The underground hospital can accommodate up to 200 patients daily and is equipped with modern medical equipment and all necessary facilities for the medical staff.

The 500-square-meter facility not only stabilizes injured soldiers but also has the capacity to perform up to four surgeries simultaneously.

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy toured the surgical and intensive care modules, inspected the equipment, and reviewed the working and living conditions of the medical staff,” the Ukrainian Presidential Office reported.

Previously, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Kharkiv was resorting to constructing an “underground town” to safeguard its population from Russian attacks and sought investors for the project.

The “underground town” would be located in central Kharkiv, spanning 236,000 square meters and featuring a school, medical institutions, parking facilities, shopping areas, and other amenities. It will be possible to enter it from the metro station, and a park area will be arranged on the surface.

