Kharkiv plans to build “underground town” amid constant Russian attacks

As Kharkiv awaits modern air defense systems, the city is resorting to constructing an “underground town” to safeguard its population, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Amid relentless Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, the city on the border with Russia, Zelenskyy urged international partners for two Patriot air defense systems to protect the city.

The “underground town” will be located in central Kharkiv, spanning 236,000 square meters and featuring a school, medical institutions, parking facilities, shopping areas, and other amenities, according to Terekhov. It will be possible to enter it from the metro station, and a park area will be arranged on the surface.

Mayor Terekhov emphasized that this initiative is crucial for ensuring the safety of Kharkiv’s residents. He stressed that the city will not allocate budget funds for the project, as the priority is to support the Ukrainian military.

“We will build a safe underground town exclusively with investors’ funds,” Terekhov stated.

The Kharkiv Investment Agency presented the project of a safe underground town at the international Ukrainian-Luxembourg business forum. The project was developed by local architects together with Norman Foster’s bureau, a British architect firm, according to Kharkiv city council.

“Now we are looking for investors, because this project will cost a lot. But it is necessary for people to feel safe,” the mayor emphasized.

Ukraine already has an underground school in Kharkiv that comprises 20 classrooms, a medical unit, a mini-cafeteria, and restroom facilities allowing in-person studying for at least 900 students, while the majority of kids in Kharkiv study remotely due to the continuous Russian shelling.

Ukraine also plans to build five underground schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, to protect children from Russian attacks.

