Zelenskyy urged the world to help Kharkiv: two Patriot systems will fundamentally change the situation

According to president Volodymyr Zelenskyy the delivery of two Patriot air defense systems to protect Kharkiv would fundamentally change the security situation in the city.

He said this in the aftermath of the Russian attack earlier today, when Russian forces hit a recreational area in the Kharkiv district, killing five and injuring 16, including a child and first responders.

Zelenskyy made this announcement on his Telegram-channel.

”The world can stop the Russian terror – and the lack of political will among leaders must be overcome. Two Patriots for Kharkiv will fundamentally change the situation. Air defense systems for our other cities and sufficient support for our soldiers on the front line will ensure the defeat of Russian terror,” the president said.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted that ”every hour there are new reports on Russian terrorist strikes. Missiles, bombs, artillery are the only thing that allows Russia to continue its aggression. This is an opportunity to terrorize our cities and communities, to kill ordinary people.”

”I am grateful to all the leaders and states who understand this and act really decisively to bring a just end to the war and bring terrorists to justice,” Zelenskyy added.

Morning attack on Kharkiv

At about 11:00 and sometime later on 19 May, Russian forces shelled the Kharkiv district, with loud explosions heard by residents in Kharkiv, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The attack occurred during an air raid alert after a threat of ballistic missile strikes was announced in Ukraine’s east.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the strikes in the Kharkiv district, noting that preliminary information indicates there are casualties.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Russian attack on the Malodanylivka community in the Kharkiv district killed four civilians and injured six people. Further on, the number of injured increased to eight, including a paramedic, and an ambulance was damaged.

Read more: