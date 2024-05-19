Eng
Russian double tap attack on Kharkiv suburb kills five, injures 16

Russian forces hit a recreational area in the Kharkiv district, killing five and injuring 16, including a child and first responders.
byYuri Zoria
19/05/2024
2 minute read
russian double tap attack kharkiv suburb kills five injures 16 aftermath recreational area cherkaska lozova near city 19 may 2024 oleksandr holobobov head malodanylivka community 1c88d70e-2f5c-4ae4-a71b-a3afb40ea90b
Aftermath of a Russian attack on a recreational area in Cherkaska Lozova near Kharkiv City on 19 May 2024. Photo: Oleksandr Holobobov, head of Malodanylivka community
Russian double tap attack on Kharkiv suburb kills five, injures 16

At about 11:00 and sometime later on 19 May, Russian forces shelled the Kharkiv district, with loud explosions heard by residents in Kharkiv, resulting in fatalities and injuries. The attack occurred during an air raid alert after a threat of ballistic missile strikes was announced in Ukraine’s east.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported the strikes in the Kharkiv district, noting that preliminary information indicates there are casualties.

Later, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the Russian attack on the Malodanylivka community in the Kharkiv district killed four civilians and injured six people. Further on, the number of injured increased to eight, including a paramedic, and an ambulance was damaged.

“The occupiers struck an area where local residents were recreating,” he added.

Kharkiv Regional police later updated that the Russian attack targeted Cherkaska Lozova village, killing five and injured 16.

There are 16 injured, including an 8-year-old child (light injuries). 8 wounded are in serious condition,” the police said.

The Kharkiv Oblast Police said the Russians once again conducted the so-called double tap attack, with the second strike on the same location sometime later when the first responders have arrived:

Among the injured are a police officer and an ambulance paramedic who came under repeated fire while providing assistance at the site of the hit,” the police reported.

On 18 May, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv, with several private houses destroyed by a Russian strike, injuring six people. The previous day, on 17 May, Russia launched missile strikes on Kharkiv, resulting in multiple hits. Four people were killed, and 31 others were injured.

