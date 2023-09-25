Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Official: Russian attacks kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 24 September

Russian fire attacks killed two Donetsk Oblast civilians on 24 September, raising the official civilian death toll to 1,720 civilians, the oblast authorities said.
byYuri Zoria
25/09/2023
Russian shelling attacks killed two civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 24 September, according to Donetsk Regional Military Administration Acting Head Ihor Moroz, who reported it on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“On 24 September 2023, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region, namely in Zarichne,” Moroz wrote.

According to the official stats shared by Moroz, 1,720 civilians were killed and 4,172 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022.

Moroz noted that the total number of casualties across the region does not include those in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Russia conducts daily artillery attacks on frontline settlements in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblast. Additionally, Russian drone and missile attacks target Ukrainian cities far behind the lines.

