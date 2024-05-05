Eng
byEuromaidan Press Staff
05/05/2024
3 minute read
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 801: Russia targets Zelenskyy with arrest warrant as Belgorod explosion raises questions

Exclusive

Weapons, occupation, and influence: 5 reasons to sanction Russia’s Rosatom now. Despite its image as a purely civilian entity, the nuclear giant produces weapons for Russia’s wars and is a tool for ensnaring countries into resource dependencies

Military

Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy. As 9 May nears, a symbolic date for Russia, President Zelenskyy urges heightened vigilance among Ukrainians.

Russian attack on Kharkiv enterprise injures 6 employees, huge smoke visible 10km away. Firefighters contain threat of blaze spreading to residential areas after ongoing three-hour battle.

Belgorod “explosion” leaves 5 hospitalized, hints at Russian strike on Kharkiv gone wrong. Coincidentally, Russian strikes were reported on Kharkiv, located just dozens of kilometers away, around the same time as the Belgorod incident.

Russia conducted 380 air attacks on Ukrainian cities and regions this week alone. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on allies to provide air defense and weapons timely.

Frontline report: Russians push further north near Avdiivka despite mounting losses. After failing to take Ukrainian forces into a pocket, Russian forces resorted to bombing their way through the settlement.

As of 04 May 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

      • Personnel: 473400 (+1260)
      • Tanks: 7366 (+12)
      • APV: 14156 (+27)
      • Artillery systems: 12148 (+46)
      • MLRS: 1055 (+2)
      • Anti-aircraft systems: 788 (+2)
      • Aircraft: 348
      • Helicopters: 325
      • UAV: 9611 (+31)
      • Cruise missiles : 2127 (+1)
      • Warships/boats: 26
      • Submarines: 1
      • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 16337 (+71)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine gets first weapons from latest US aid just 4 days after Biden’s signing – NYT. However, Ukraine will receive the additional Patriot system promised by Germany by late June.

International

Borrell: Russia is the most existential threat to Europe. Speaking at Oxford University, EU Representative for Security Policy Josep Borrell said Europeans should be aware of the prospect of having Russian troops on the Polish border, and Russia controlling 44% of the world’s grain market if there is a weak reaction now.

G-7 may utilize frozen Russian asset revenues for a $50 billion aid package for Ukraine. Bloomberg reports, referring to its source, that the US is in negotiations with G7 to provide $50 billion in aid to Ukraine, with the massive outlay being repaid with the windfall profits from sovereign Russian asset.

Humanitarian and social impact

ISW: Russian reportedly threaten to seize occupied Luhansk Oblast’s newborns if parents lack Russian citizenship. Previously, Russian authorities started confiscating property if locals in occupied areas didn’t obtain Russian citizenship

Russian drone and missile attack on Kharkiv leaves four injured, including a child. Russia launched 13 drones and four missiles.

Returning Russians contribute up to 1/3 of Russian GDP growth – Bloomberg. Estimates suggest that around 1 million people left Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but the Kremlin claims that half of those who fled have already returned.

Zelenskyy, Poroshenko, and now Pavliuk: Russia expands wanted list to include Ukraine’s Ground Forces Chief. Russian authorities haven’t specified the criminal code articles under which they’re searching for Pavliuk, as with Zelenskyy and Poroshenko.

Russia issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko faces similar charges.

Read our earlier daily review here.

