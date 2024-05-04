Eng
UK’s top diplomat rejects NATO troops in Ukraine

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the possibility of NATO deploying troops to assist Ukraine, sparking a debate among Kyiv’s allies.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
04/05/2024
1 minute read
UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in Kyiv. Photo: Facebook/ British Embassy in Kyiv
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron firmly opposed the idea proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron of sending Western troops to Ukraine, despite acknowledging the grave consequences of Russia prevailing.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently fueled a contentious discussion among Ukraine’s Western allies when he suggested that NATO could potentially send troops to support Ukraine.

“I think the one line we shouldn’t cross is I don’t think it is right to have NATO soldiers killing Russian soldiers. I wouldn’t have NATO soldiers in the country, because I think it would be a dangerous escalation. And it is not necessary,” the foreign secretary told Sky News, visiting Lviv.

While Cameron said “Kyiv must prevail or else Europe faced a ‘very dangerous future’,” he ruled out direct Western military intervention as too risky an escalation with Russia.

The foreign secretary’s two-day trip reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to arming Ukraine, including promises to transfer more British stockpiles of precision munitions and air defenses. Britain has also pledged at least £3 billion annually in military aid and offered a 100-year defense partnership.

However, the West’s arms deliveries cannot keep pace with Russia’s rearmament, enabling Russian forces to gain ground in eastern Ukraine in recent months despite Kyiv’s resistance.

