Sky News confirms that Cameron said UK backs Ukrainian strikes inside Russia with UK-supplied weapons

During his visit to Kyiv on May 2, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reaffirmed the UK’s support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and endorsed Ukrainian strikes on targets inside Russia using British-supplied weapons, Sky News reported.

In Kyiv, Cameron pledged £3 billion ($3.75 billion) in annual military assistance for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary.”

“We empty all we can in terms of gifting equipment in the biggest amount of equipment we’ve been able to give so far. And some of that is arriving today,” stated the British Foreign Secretary, speaking in Kyiv.

He noted that it was up to Ukraine to decide how to use the supplied equipment:

“In terms of what the Ukrainians do, in our view, it is their decision about how to use these weapons, they’re defending their country, they were illegally invaded by Putin and they must take those steps. We don’t discuss any caveats that we put on those things,” he said.

Cameron noted that “Ukraine absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia.” According to Sky News, when asked if that included targets within Russia, he said:

“That’s a decision for Ukraine and Ukraine has that right. Just as Russia is striking inside Ukraine, you can quite understand why Ukraine feels the need to make sure it’s defending itself, it’s getting the Russians out of its country, and it has the ability to strike back.”

As Euromaidan Press noted earlier, Cameron’s statement potentially opens the possibility of Ukrainian strikes using British Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia.

Earlier, Reuters reported the same key points of David Cameron’s statement, but later withdrew its story.

Later the updated article reappeared on Reuters with key points remaining unchanged.