Updated: Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Odesa kill four, injure 36 

On 17 May, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Odesa, killing four people and injuring at least 36 people.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

For the attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, Russians used guided aerial bombs.

Two men, both around 45 years old, were killed in the airstrikes. Twenty-eight people are reported injured after the Russian strike, with four of them in serious condition and the rest in moderate condition, wrote the Kharkiv mayor, Ihor Terekhov. The victims received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds of varying severity.

The Russians targeted an enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, resulting in two hits and significant damage to a building, according to Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of Kharkiv’s prosecutor’s office, as per Suspilne.

In addition to the attack on Kharkiv, Russians struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 74-year-old woman and damaging a medical facility, residential buildings, and utility buildings, the National Police of the Kharkiv Oblast reports.

Russian attack on Odesa

On 17 May, Russian forces also launched missiles at Odesa, southern Ukraine. One person was killed, and the number of injured has risen to eight. The Russian missile struck a warehouse, breaking out the an intense fire and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to the Governor of Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper.

