Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Updated: Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Odesa kill four, injure 36 

Russian attack on Kharkiv on 17 May wounded 25 people, with four of them in serious condition and the rest in moderate condition.
byVira Kravchuk
17/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian firefighters after Russian attack on Odesa
Aftermath of Russian attack on Odesa, 17 May 2024, Source: SES of Ukraine, Telegram
Updated: Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Odesa kill four, injure 36 

On 17 May, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Odesa, killing four people and injuring at least 36 people. 

Russian attack on Kharkiv 

For the attack on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, Russians used guided aerial bombs.

Two men, both around 45 years old, were killed in the airstrikes. Twenty-eight people are reported injured after the Russian strike, with four of them in serious condition and the rest in moderate condition, wrote the Kharkiv mayor, Ihor Terekhov. The victims received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds of varying severity. 

The Russians targeted an enterprise in Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, resulting in two hits and significant damage to a building, according to Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of Kharkiv’s prosecutor’s office, as per Suspilne

In addition to the attack on Kharkiv, Russians struck the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 74-year-old woman and damaging a medical facility, residential buildings, and utility buildings, the National Police of the Kharkiv Oblast reports. 

Russian attack on Odesa 

On 17 May, Russian forces also launched missiles at Odesa, southern Ukraine. One person was killed, and the number of injured has risen to eight. The Russian missile struck a warehouse, breaking out the an intense fire and damaging civilian infrastructure, according to the Governor of Odesa Oblast, Oleh Kiper.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts