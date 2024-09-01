Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv injures at least 29 civilians

At about 13:00 on 1 September 2024, Russian forces attacked Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, with missiles. Locals reported at least 10 explosions. As of 14:40, Kharkiv oblast authorities reported that 29 people were injured following a series of Russian missile strikes on the city.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, the attacks targeted three locations: a sports complex, a shopping center in the Saltivskyi district, and an area near Hydropark in the Kyivskyi district.

Syniehubov noted that there were no fatalities, but among the 29 injured were two adults and two children in critical condition. The strikes also wounded two medics, with one doctor reported in serious condition. The Ukrainian Air Force announced the threat at around 13:00, which coincided with the missile strikes. Ukrainian airspace monitoring channels reported a Russian ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv at about 13:00.

Local authorities, including Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, stated that the attacks caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure, including private homes and a supermarket, with fires reported in multiple locations.

Following the attacks, local residents observed several plumes of smoke rising above the city.

The Russian missile strike on Kharkiv comes two days after a bomb attack on the city’s center, that killed and injured multiple Kharkivites.

Related: