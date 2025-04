“Europe at a crossroads”: Open letter calls for 180,000 European troops to defend Ukraine

500 prominent European figures, including Nobel laureate Harvey J. Alter, have signed an open letter urging European governments to deploy 180,000 troops to defend Ukraine’s borders against Russian aggression. The appeal comes as a “Coalition of the Willing” – now encompassing 30 countries led by the UK and France – has been formed to create a “reassurance force” for Ukraine. While only France and the UK have officially committed troops so far, the coalition is working on the details of deploying forces to strategic locations like cities, ports, and power plants across Ukraine, though not along front lines. Concerns continue to grow about Belarus’s Zapad-2025 military exercises potentially serving as a prelude to a new invasion of Ukraine.

Appeal to European heads of state and government

Either Europe follows in the footsteps of President Trump’s political decisions, taken without any real consultation with the other NATO member countries, or, drawing on its own strengths, Europe decides to assert Ukraine’s security interests as well as its own.

For most NATO member countries, there can be no future security in Europe without a clear and indisputable military defeat for Russia in Ukraine. This is the indispensable and most likely sufficient condition for creating the foundation not for a change of regime, which will be up to the Russians alone to decide, but for replacing the war clan currently in power in Moscow with a group of pragmatic leaders, willing to break with the imperialist policy pursued by the current Russian authorities.

European countries must also take note of the Trump Administration’s refusal to integrate Ukraine into NATO and the American President’s inability to formulate a serious alternative in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine.

We therefore urge the European governments, on the basis of the request made by the American President, to anticipate the stationing of peacekeeping forces by:

immediately deploying a force of 30,000 soldiers to reinforce the Ukrainian forces responsible for defending the 1,000 km border between Belarus and Ukraine, in order to circumscribe the risks of a possible direct involvement of Belarus in the war;

prepositioning a force of 50,000 soldiers capable of reinforcing within three months the Ukrainian forces responsible for defending the borders between Russia and Ukraine in the oblasts of Sumy and Kharkiv;

preparing a force of 100,000 soldiers ready, as soon as the Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine or have been defeated by the Ukrainian army, to participate alongside the Ukrainian forces in defending the border between Russia and Ukraine in the oblasts of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The mandate of these European armed forces is limited to defending Ukraine’s international borders by preventing or neutralizing any attempted incursion or invasion by the Russian army. As part of this mandate, these forces are integrated into Ukraine’s overall military posture.

We also urge the governments of European countries to be ready to compensate for any possible interruption in US military aid for Ukraine.

Signatories

Harvey J. Alter, 2020, Nobel Prize in Medicine, USA Eskender Bariyev, Chairman of the Board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Ukraine Alexander Cherkasov, human rights activist, former chair of the Memorial Human Rights Center, Russia Philippe de Suremain, former Ambassador to Ukraine, France Igor Eidman, sociologist, publicist, chairman of the forum of Russian-speaking Europeans Francis Fukuyama, Senior Fellow, Center on Democracy, Development and the Rule of Law; Director, Ford Dorsey Masters in International Policy, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, USA Richard Giragosian, Director, Regional Studies Center (RSC), Yerevan, Armenia Thorniké Gordadzé, former Minister for European Integration, Georgia Borys Gudziak, Metropolitan Archbishop of Philadelphia of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, President of the Ukrainian Catholic University, Lviv, Ukraine Agnieszka Holland, Film director and screenwriter, Poland Vladislav Inozemtsev, Professor of Economics, Center for Analysis and Strategies in Europe, Cyprus, former director of the Centre for Research on Post-Industrial Societies, Russia Serhiy Kvit, President of the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Ukraine Julian Lindley-French, Senior Fellow, Institute of Statecraft, Chairman of The Alphen Group (TAG), Netherlands Paul Robert Magocsi, Professor, Chair of Ukrainian Studies, University of Toronto, Canada Alexander Motyl, Professor of political science, Rutgers University-Newark, USA Oleg Orlov, Russian human rights activist, former Russian political prisoner, former chairman of the Board of Human Rights Center “Memorial” Vittorio Emanuele Parsi, professor of International Relations, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, Italy Tomáš Petříček, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Senior non resident fellow at the Institute of International Relations, Prague, Czech Republic Andrej А. Piontkovsky, Senior adviser of the Free Russia Foundation, visiting fellow at Hudson Institute, Russia/USA Aaron Rhodes, former Executive Director of the International Helsinki Federation for Human Rights, USA Karl Schlögel, Professor emeritus, East European History, Berlin, Germany Marci Shore, writer, historian, Professor of intellectual history, Yale University, USA Todor Tagarev, head of the Centre for Security and Defence Management, former Minister of Defense, Bulgaria Françoise Thom, historian and Sovietologist, Honorary Lecturer in contemporary history, University of Paris-Sorbonne, France Guy Verhofstadt, President of the European Movement International, former Prime Minister of Belgium

Parliamentarians

Martin Exner, Member of Parliament, Czech Republic Markéta Gregorova, Member of the European Parliament, Czech Republic Atte Eric Harjanne, Member of Parliament, Chair of the Green Parliamentary Group, Finland Matas Maldeikis, Member of Parliament, Lithuania

Military Officials

Gilles Chevalier, Controller general of the armed forces (ret.), France Vincent Desportes, Major General (ret.), former Director of the French War College, France Jan Gavrila, Major General (ret.), Romania Aleksandar Georgiev, Colonel (ret.), former Senior National Representative in USCENTCOM, Bulgaria Gert-Johannes Hagemann, Major General (ret.), Germany Spiros Routsis, General (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the 1st Light Aviation Brigade, Greece

