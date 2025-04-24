Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1155: Trump pressures Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian, while Kyiv firmly rejects

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Colombia’s drug war vets are crushing North Korean commandos in Russia’s Belgorod. Colombia’s jungle fighters are using cartel war tactics to dismantle North Korean units one strike at a time.

Ukraine strikes Russian military drone factory in Tatarstan [updated]. The industrial complex in Yelabuga is responsible for producing 6,000 drones in 2024 alone, which are used to attack Ukrainian cities.

The Times: Ukraine’s drone vets secretly train the British Army stuck in the past. Three years ago, Ukrainians arrived in Britain to train. Now, they’re back—teaching drone warfare shaped by frontline battles with Russia.

As of 23 APR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 944270 (+1210) Tanks: 10691 (+8) APV: 22307 (+11) Artillery systems: 26774 (+85) MLRS: 1368 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1141 Aircraft: 370 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 33526 (+138) Cruise missiles : 3148 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 45621 (+163)



Intelligence and Technology

TWZ: Ukraine’s zombie tank just crawled out of the past. Built only once and never deployed — until now. Ukraine’s rarest armored vehicle is spotted on the battlefield.

International

Zelenskyy reminds Trump of 2018 Crimea Declaration that contradicts his recent stance. The document, enacted during Donald Trump’s first presidency, formally rejected Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Trump pressures Zelenskyy to accept peace deal that recognizes Crimea as Russian. The US president claimed that Ukraine has “no cards to play” and suggested Zelenskyy faces a choice between immediate peace or continuing the war that could result in losing “the entire country.”

“No frozen conflict disguised as peace”: Ukraine’s economy minister rejects Trump’s Crimea plan as no security guarantees for Kyiv are proposed. Ukrainian Economy Minister Svyrydenko declares readiness for genuine negotiations while firmly opposing Trump’s plan to recognize Russian control of Crimea, emphasizing that security guarantees must replace NATO membership to prevent future aggression.

Ukraine’s statehood, not just territory, at stake as London peace talks collapse over Crimea’s recognition as Russian. Ukraine forcefully rejected the Trump administration’s proposal to recognize Crimea as Russian territory, leading US Secretary of State Rubio to withdraw from scheduled London negotiations and triggering similar cancellations from European ministers, underscoring the existential nature of a conflict that extends far beyond disputed borders.

“Yes or we’re done.” JD Vance tells Ukraine and Russia to swap land now. As London talks falter, Vance says Ukraine and Russia must trade land to reach a peace deal.

London talks on Ukraine falter as top officials bow out. US Secretary Rubio’s last-minute withdrawal signaled a potential retreat from Trump’s promised peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv.

European arms stocks soar 24% as Russia’s war and Trump policies transform defense market. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine coupled with Trump’s distancing from European allies is transforming continental defense strategy, driving countries like Poland and Türkiye to consider European-made Eurofighter jets instead of American alternatives.

Russia claims readiness to end war if Kyiv cedes four “disputed” oblasts. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Ukraine must abandon occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, which Russia claims as its own territories.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia destroys key energy facility in Kherson, leaving civilians without power. The attack, which included both artillery and drone strikes, continued for more than 24 hours and resulted in the complete destruction of infrastructure essential to the city’s power grid.

Russian drone hits bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills 9, injuries 30. Russian forces conducted widespread drone attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure overnight, hitting targets in Poltava, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv oblasts.

Political and Legal Developments

Trump dismisses group that dealt with Russian war crimes against Ukraine – Washington Post reports. The White House has dismantled multiple programs designed to hold Russia accountable for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Reuters: EU considers ban on new Russian fossil fuel contracts. The European Commission is simultaneously developing legal pathways for companies to exit existing gas agreements without penalties as part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce Russian energy dependence.

