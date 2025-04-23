Russian drone hits bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills 9, injuries 30

Russian forces conducted extensive drone attacks across Ukraine overnight on 22-23 April, with the deadliest strike hitting Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing nine people and injuring 30 others, Ukrainian officials report.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported that Russian drones targeted civilian infrastructure in Poltava, damaging residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, and garages.

Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, confirmed strikes on businesses and open areas near civilian facilities in the Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Poltava and said the attack injured six people.

In Dnipro Oblast, two men aged 40 and 48 were injured in the Raivska community of Synelnykivshchyna due to drone attacks. A fire broke out at an agricultural enterprise, which emergency services are working to extinguish.

Kharkhiv experienced at least six explosions between 1:00 and 2:00 am, with another explosion occurring around 7:00 am, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to Terekhov, six hits occurred in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv. The Kharkiv regional emergency service reported that the strikes hit civilian targets.

Around 7:00 am, Russia struck the technical floor of an apartment building in Kharkiv’s Industrial district with a Molniya missile. No casualties were reported from this strike.

Kyiv Oblast also came under attack overnight. The DSNS reported that falling debris from an Russian drone caused a fire at a hotel and restaurant complex in the Brovary district. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. There were no casualties in this incident.

Kherson Oblast Govenror Oleksandr Produkin said that the Russian troops destroyed one of the key energy infrastructure enterprises in Kherson for more than a day.

According to Prokudin, power engineers are currently doing everything possible to stabilise the energy situation in the city.

Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and emphasize their deliberate nature. Russian leadership denies that its army deliberately targets civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities and villages.

The Russian army launched 134 drones in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 67 of them, and another 47 were lost in the area, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

