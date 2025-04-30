Russian war casualties reach 105,000 identified dead, Russian investigation finds

Independent Russian media outlet Mediazona, working with BBC Russian service, confirmed the identities of 104,763 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began, according to their latest report.

“The timeline shows the number of confirmed losses within a given time frame,” Mediazona reported in their detailed analysis tracking casualties from 24 February 2022, to 24 April 2025.

Since mid-April alone, an additional 2,880 Russian military deaths have been verified, the investigation revealed.

The journalists compile their data from publicly available sources including social media posts, local news reports, and official announcements from regional authorities.

At least 104,759 confirmed military deaths from 24 Feb 2022 to 24 Apr 2025, according to the report, which breaks down casualties by region, military branch, and recruitment method.

The confirmed casualties now include 25,900 volunteers, 16,500 recruited prisoners, and 11,900 mobilized soldiers. The investigation has also documented the deaths of over 4,900 Russian officers.

“By September 2024, volunteers once again emerged as the largest category among the KIA. This shift reflects a cumulative effect: prison recruitment had significantly waned, no new mobilisation had been announced, yet the stream of volunteers continued unabated,” Mediazona reported.

The investigation showed a changing pattern of casualties throughout the war. By March 2023, prisoners became the largest category of war losses. After the capture of Bakhmut, there have been no cases of mass use of prisoners so far, the report said.

Mediazona publicly released the full list of named casualties for the first time in February 2025, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The report noted that “the proportion of officer deaths among overall casualties has steadily declined since the war began.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed in February that Russia had lost approximately 250,000 soldiers, with 20,000 killed in battles for Russia’s Kursk Oblast alone.

In February, Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona estimated total Russian troop losses at around 165,000 since the invasion began.

The Russian government does not publicly disclose casualty figures. However, a Defense Ministry official revealed in December that the department had received 48,000 requests to identify missing soldiers.

Zelenskyy said in a February interview with NBC that over 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed and 380,000 injured on the battlefield since the war began.

Read also: