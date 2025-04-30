US Waltz labels Ukraine “one of the most corrupt” countries, criticizes minerals deal approach

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz labeled Ukraine “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” while criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not finalizing a key minerals agreement with the United States.

The remarks come amid US-Ukraine negotiations over an agreement intended to give US companies an access to Ukrainian natural resources, including graphite, lithium, uranium, as well as oil and gas, via a joint investment fund. The deal, initiated by the Trump administration, was created to serve as a form of reimbursement for the assistance the US has provided to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. While the resources are valued at around $500 billion, the actual amount of US aid provided to Ukraine since 2022 was much less, reaching $98.5 billion.

“Ukraine was and is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. We must always protect our taxpayers; billions of dollars have been poured in there. I think the previous administration exercised proper oversight over the funds it provided,” Waltz said in an interview with Fox News.

Ukraine has corruption but the claims that Ukraine is “the most corrupt country in the world” often originate from Russian propaganda. According to Transparency International’s 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Ukraine scored 35 out of 100, ranking 105th out of 180 countries, which indicates a moderate level of perceived corruption but far from the worst globally.

In contrast, Russia ranked much worse, at 154th with a score of 22, reflecting higher corruption perceptions.

Since the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has launched extensive anti-corruption reforms, including establishing institutions like the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), adopting anti-corruption legislation, and increasing public engagement in reporting corruption.

Fighting corruption remains one of the key ambitions for Ukraine on the country’s way to a desired EU membership.

Waltz also criticized Zelenskyy’s approach during a February White House meeting with President Trump, suggesting the Ukrainian leader missed a “historic opportunity.”

“Instead of trying to correct the President in the Oval Office during their first meeting, Zelensky could have been sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with him, signing a minerals agreement,” Waltz said.

The Oval Office meeting was intended to finalize a mineral resources agreement in exchange for US aid, however the encounter turned tense when Trump accused Zelenskyy of ingratitude and disrespect and the Ukrainian president left earlier than expected without signing the deal.

The Trump administration sought to include US oversight of Ukrainian nuclear power plants in the new terms, prompting Zelenskyy to express frustration over constantly changing conditions.

Ukraine confirmed receiving a revised agreement proposal on 28 March. Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zheleznyak released details indicating the new proposal would give US representatives majority control of the fund management board (three out of five members) and prioritize American interests in new investment projects, profit use, and licensing.

Zheleznyak noted that while the proposal excludes provisions regarding nuclear power plants and ports, it also lacks security guarantees from the United States.

Some Ukrainian officials described the agreement as “unfair” and akin to “robbery,” worrying that it could undermine national sovereignty, direct profits abroad, and deepen dependence on Washington.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers also expressed deep distrust in Western security assurances, recalling broken promises like the Budapest Memorandum in 1994, and insisted that only concrete military support, such as advanced weaponry like F-35s-could help Ukraine reclaim its territory.

Zelenskyy committed to transparency with the Ukrainian public about potentially “risky” elements in any agreement and promised not to sign any document that might compromise Ukraine’s EU accession prospects.

As of late April 2025, Ukraine and the US have signed a memorandum of intent and are finalizing the minerals agreement.