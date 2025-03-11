Support us on Patreon
Zelenskyy meets Saudi crown prince ahead of Ukraine-US talks

Zelenskyy met Mohammed bin Salman before Ukraine-US talks in Jeddah, where officials will discuss limited ceasefire proposals and the minerals deal amid Trump’s push to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
byYuri Zoria
11/03/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah on 10 March ahead of crucial talks between Ukrainian and US officials aimed at establishing a framework for peace and ending Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Under President Donald Trump, the United States, once Ukraine’s main ally, has upended its policy on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine in its stated pursuit of a rapid end to the fighting, engaging directly with Moscow while stopping military assistance and intelligence sharing for Ukraine.

During the meeting, the crown prince underscored Saudi Arabia’s support for international efforts to resolve Ukraine’s crisis and achieve peace, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on 11 March, Reuters says.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the crown prince’s “wise view on the international situation” and for supporting Ukraine, according to his Telegram post. “It was very important to hear words of confidence in Ukraine’s future,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The Ukrainian president has left Saudi Arabia and will not attend today’s talks with US officials, including State Secretary Marco Rubio, White House national security adviser Michael Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. The Ukrainian delegation in Jeddah includes his chief of staff Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, and deputy head of the presidential office Pavlo Palisa.

Rubio says Ukraine must make territorial concessions to “prevent more suffering”

On our side, we are fully committed to constructive dialogue, and we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps,” Zelenskyy said earlier in a post on X. “Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively.”

Two senior Ukrainian officials told The Associated Press that the Ukrainian delegation will propose a ceasefire covering the Black Sea and long-range missile strikes, as well as the release of prisoners. Zelenskyy had previously called for such confidence-building measures as a test of Russia’s commitment to ending the war. Moscow has rejected the idea of a temporary truce, which has also been proposed by Britain and France, saying it allegedly was a bid to buy time for Kyiv and prevent its military collapse.

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, including annexed Crimea, and is advancing in eastern Donetsk Oblast while intensifying drone and missile strikes on cities far from the front lines.

