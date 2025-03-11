Rubio says Ukraine must make territorial concessions to “prevent more suffering”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Ukrainian territorial concessions are “the only way” to end Russia’s war, as he headed to Saudi Arabia for Washington-Kyiv talks planned for 11 March, adding the resumption of US aid for Ukraine depends on the outcome of the US-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

After Trump took office in January, the US reversed its Ukraine policy, effectively siding with Russia and pressuring Ukraine into making concessions by cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing while pushing for negotiations, without placing any demands on Moscow.

The high-stakes meeting in Jeddah marks the first official encounter between top US officials and Ukraine’s leadership since President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

According to Politico, Rubio told reporters on 10 March:

“They’ve [Ukrainians] suffered greatly and their people have suffered greatly, and it’s hard in the aftermath of something like that to even talk about concessions. But that’s the only way this is going to end to prevent more suffering.”

Rubio hinted that US military aid – suspended after the White House confrontation – could resume depending on the outcome of the talks.

“All of that came about because we felt that they were not committed to any sort of peace process or not interested in negotiations,” he said. “If that changes, then obviously our posture can change.”

Ukraine’s partial ceasefire proposal

Rubio expressed cautious optimism about Ukraine’s proposal for a partial ceasefire that would include aerial and naval elements.

“I’m not saying that alone is enough but it’s the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end the conflict,” Rubio said on 11 March, according to BBC.

The US delegation includes Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Ukraine will be represented by Zelenskyy’s chief aide Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov, and deputy head of the presidential office Pavlo Palisa, according to The Washington Post.

Witkoff said he expected “substantial progress” during the negotiations and is reportedly planning to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow later this week, according to media sources.

Rubio said both sides would need to make compromises:

“The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things — like the Russians will have to do difficult things — to end this conflict.”

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly dismissed ane temporary ceasefire allegedly as a tactic to stall and avert Ukraine’s military collapse, while consistently demanding Ukraine’s de facto capitulation.

Trump told Fox News on 10 March that he had “just about” lifted the intelligence sharing pause on Ukraine. Rubio clarified that the Ukrainians are “already receiving defensive intelligence information as we speak.”

The US also stopped the transfer of $3.85 billion in remaining military equipment available for Ukraine and halted the delivery of weapons already in transit.

“The pause in aid broadly is something I hope we can resolve, obviously what happens tomorrow will be key to that,” Rubio claimed, according to WP.

