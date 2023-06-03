Blinken warns against peace efforts that would reward Russian aggression – Reuters

Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken

On 2 June, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned against any peace initiatives that could help legitimize Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian territory, saying a “just and durable” peace effort should address accountability and reconstruction, Reuters reported.

Blinken said over the coming weeks and months some countries were likely to call for a ceasefire, but for any peace effort to be lasting, it requires Ukraine’s “full participation and assent” and should support Ukraine’s reconstruction and recovery, with Moscow paying its share.

“A ceasefire that simply freezes current lines in place and enables Putin to consolidate control over the territory he seized and then rest, rearm and re-attack. That is not a just and lasting peace,” Blinken said, adding that “It will legitimize Russia’s land grab, it would reward the aggressor and punish the victim.”

He stated that once Russia is ready to engage in “true peace,” the US will respond and be willing to engage in a broader dialogue on European security to decrease the chances of future conflicts.

“We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace,” Blinken added.

Tags: Ceasefire, negotiations