Ukrainian army lost 43,000 soldiers since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Zelenskyy reveals

The President says 370,000 soldiers were wounded, with half returning to combat. Earlier US President-elect Trump claimed Ukraine’s “ridiculous” losses of 400,000 soldiers.
fallen soldiers in Ukraine
In Irpin’s cemetery, the town’s fallen soldiers are buried in Heroes’ Alley. Irpin, 30 March 2023. Credit: Le Monde
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has officially disclosed that 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

A day earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump claimed Ukraine lost 400,000 troops.  

In a post on X, Zelenskyy also revealed that “since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers killed in action on the battlefield. There have been 370,000 cases of medical assistance for the wounded,” adding that “approximately half of the soldiers wounded in action are later returning to the battlefield.”

The President noted that their data includes both light injuries and repeat cases.

Additionally, Zelenkyy wrote regarding Ukraine’s estimations of Russian losses:

“Updated data on Russian losses show over 750,000 casualties, including 198,000 killed and more than 550,000 wounded.”

These official figures stand in stark contrast to claims made by Trump on Truth Social. Trump stated that Ukraine had “ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians.”

In the same post, Trump claimed that Russian casualties in Ukraine amount to “close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead.” He called for “an immediate ceasefire and negotiations,” claiming he knows Russian President Vladimir Putin well and that “this is time to act.”

Ukraine’s General Staff estimates Russia’s military losses at 753,370 as of today:

Trump started his peace-talks-appealing post, commenting on current developments in Syria, where President Assad had fled the country. According to Trump, Russia “lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine.” He added that both Russia and Iran are currently in a weakened state, attributing this to “Ukraine and a bad economy” for Russia, and “Israel and its fighting success” for Iran.

