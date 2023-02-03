White House denies NZZ report that Biden proposed exchanging Ukrainian territory for peace

The White House has denied a report by Swiss NZZ that CIA Director William Burns offered Ukraine and Russia to trade 20% of Ukraine’s territory in exchange for peace as part of a plan drawn up on behalf of President Joe Biden
Sean Davitt, the deputy spokesperson at the White House’s National Security Council, told Newsweek that the report is “not accurate,” and that the CIA would say the same, NewsWeek reported.
