“We need a victory, not a draw. If we allow Russia to pause, Putin will create a giant ticking bomb of a frozen conflict in Europe” — Ukraine’s MFA

It is the time to embrace the goal of Ukrainian victory and work toward it collectively rather than looking for premature peace deals with Russia, Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in his address at the 100 anniversary of the Paneuropean movement.

“Moscow has not changed its tone of ultimatums and is not ready for serious negotiations right now. They make statements designed to seem as if they are ready to talk, but this is just a smokescreen for their continued aggression. No one should be fooled by them,” Kuleba said.

He also said that the Ukrainian victory will bring lasting peace to Europe and that this goal is fully achievable as successful Kharkiv and Kherson counteroffensives proved. Ukrainian victory will also ensure a long period of international stability, proving that aggression is not an effective tool in the 21st century, Kuleba added, strengthening that helping Ukraine is not a charity but an investment of European states into their own security.

“We need a victory, not a draw, – he said. – If we allow Russia to get a pause now, Putin will create a giant ticking bomb of a frozen conflict in the middle of Europe ready to explode at any moment. This would be a strategic mistake for Europe to seek such an outcome. I call on all of Ukraine’s partners: do not propose that we make compromises with our consciousness, territorial integrity, or sovereignty. For these would also be your compromises with your own security. We in Ukraine are enduring enormous pain and we want peace as no one else. But we also know that wars like this must end with the victory of good over evil. Let’s work together towards this end.”

