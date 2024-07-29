Zelenskyy invites Trump to Ukraine, says peace action plan to be revealed by November’s end

In an interview with NHK published on 28 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined his vision of Ukraine’s path to peace and discussed relations with the United States. The interview reportedly took place on 26 July in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy addressed the topic of former US President Donald Trump, who reportedly shows little enthusiasm for supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian president revealed that he had invited Trump to visit Ukraine during a phone call:

“If Mr. Trump wants to learn something about Ukraine, he can come and see for himself or ask me,” Zelenskyy stated.

The Ukrainian leader also mentioned that his team is already in contact with Trump’s and Harris’ campaigns, and that Trump has assured him of his availability for any questions, saying that Zelenskyy has his phone number.

Regarding the all-out war against Russia’s aggression, ongoing for two years and five months, Zelenskyy emphasized that he cannot respond to calls for a ceasefire while Russia continues to occupy Ukrainian territory. He outlined three components for a just end to the war: “Patience, aid, and plus diplomatic pressure.”

Zelenskyy praised the united front shown by America and Europe, stating that this creates additional pressure on Moscow and demonstrates that Russia has no chance of success. He also revealed that he will create an action plan for achieving peace by the end of November.

Related: