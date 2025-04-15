WSJ: Trump’s advisors torn between Russia’s intentions and US approach to it

President Donald Trump’s senior advisers are split over Russia’s willingness to negotiate peace in Ukraine, with some urging greater skepticism toward Moscow’s intentions, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This comes as Trump’s administration is seeking to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and conducts negotiations with both parties.

Russia demands control over four eastern Ukrainian oblasts (Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson) and restrictions on Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO, while Ukraine maintains it will not recognize Russian claims to occupied territories.

The Ukrainian president also claimed that Russian deadly attacks on civilians in Sumy and Kryvyi Rih demonstrate Russia’s unwillingness to end the war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine Special Envoy Keith Kellogg advised Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not demonstrated genuine interest in ending hostilities. They recommend caution in dealings with Putin and opposition to the Kremlin’s territorial demands from Kyiv, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing unnamed sources.

Despite these concerns, Trump currently sides with his Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, who believes Putin is sincere about reaching a peace agreement.

After Witkoff met Putin and his two advisors in Saint Petersburg on 11 April, he described the meeting as “compelling,” and indicated Putin is open to “permanent peace” contingent on security protocols and control of “five territories,” which Russia wants to occupy fully.

“Russia has rebuffed Trump’s call for a cease fire and slow-walked his drive for a partial suspension of the fighting, playing for time as it presses its battlefield gains and strives for maximum concessions in negotiations,” according to the report.

The divide among Trump’s advisers became more apparent following Russia’s ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on 13 April, which killed 35 civilians and injured over 100 others.

In response to the attack, Trump told reporters from the Oval Office that it was “a mistake” and deflected responsibility by blaming former President Joe Biden for “letting the war happen.”

Kellogg issued stronger statements, saying the Russian attack “crosses any line of decency,” while Rubio called it “horrifying” and “tragic.”

Trump expressed rare criticism of Putin, stating that the Russian leader was primarily responsible for the war, however he added Biden and Zelenskyy to the list, concluding that “everybody is to blame.”

“I want to stop the killing, and I think we’re doing well in that regard,” Trump added. “I think you’ll have some very good proposals very soon.”

Zelenskyy maintains that Putin intends to continue the war because “in Moscow, they are not afraid. If there is no strong enough pressure on Russia, they will keep doing what they are used to—they will keep waging war.”

Despite pressure from some advisers, Trump did not follow through on threats to impose new sanctions on Russian oil exports. Reports indicate that the State and Treasury departments are preparing options to increase sanctions on Russia, but implementation remains uncertain.