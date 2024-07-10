Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia serves Chicken Kyiv at UN lunch after missile strike on Ukrainian children’s hospital

The dish echoes the 1991 “Chicken Kiev” speech by President Bush, warning against ‘suicidal nationalism’ shortly before Ukraine’s independence.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
10/07/2024
1 minute read
un security council open debate
The UN Security Council open debate, a screenshot from a video/ Source: YouTube
Russia serves Chicken Kyiv at UN lunch after missile strike on Ukrainian children’s hospital

Following a UN Security Council meeting on Russia’s missile strike on a Ukrainian children’s hospital, Moscow hosted a lunch marking its Council presidency. The menu’s centerpiece – Chicken Kyiv – ignited controversy, as reported by Ukrinform.

Ukrinform also published a photo of the menu. 

Chicken Kyiv on the menu at Russia’s UN luncheon. Photo: Ukrinform

Chicken Kyiv, a Ukrainian culinary staple, consists of chicken fillet pounded and rolled around cold butter, then breaded and fried or baked.

Chicken Kyiv. Photo: Depositphotos

It also shares its name with the infamous 1991 “Chicken Kiev” speech by the US President George H. W. Bush, which cautioned against “suicidal nationalism” just weeks before Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

US President George H. W. Bush delivers speech at the Ukrainian parliament, 1 August, 1991. Photo: Novynarnia

Ukraine’s UN envoy, Serhiy Kyslytsya, condemned the menu choice. 

“The moral degradation of Russian diplomacy is evident,” he said.

He questioned how diplomats could engage with Russia’s representative over a meal “paid for with blood money.”

Ukraine convened an urgent UN Security Council session on July 9 following a Russian missile attack on Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital. The strike killed two adults – a doctor and a visitor – and injured 10 children.

This attack was part of a larger Russian assault on Ukrainian cities on July 8, resulting in 44 deaths, with 33 in Kyiv alone.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts