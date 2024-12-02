Eng
Zelenskyy insists Ukraine seeks full NATO membership, including occupied territories

He urged NATO ministers to support full Ukrainian membership, rejecting territorial exclusions, while expressing hope for US influence despite German and Hungarian skepticism.
byYuri Zoria
02/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (R) meeting with President of the European Council António Costa (L) in Kyiv on 1 December 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
On 1 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects during a press conference with European Council President António Costa.

Ukraine’s NATO bid faces mixed reactions, with Norway and other alliance members backing it, but Germany, the US, and at least five others opposing immediate accession due to defense concerns. German Chancellor Scholz has resisted new NATO steps for Ukraine. Zelenskyy calls NATO membership key to peace. Earlier, CNN reported Trump’s team plans to tie US aid to forcing Ukraine into peace talks and delaying NATO membership.

Zelenskyy explicitly stated Ukraine’s desire for a NATO recommendation from foreign ministers while simultaneously acknowledging the slim chances of immediate success.

“I don’t know what might happen [during the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting]: a window of opportunity will open – a window will close. Honestly, there have been so many such windows,” he said, according to Liga.

The President highlighted ongoing skepticism from multiple countries, including the United States. While noting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears more positive, Zelenskyy emphasized continued reservations from German and Hungarian sides.

Most critically, Zelenskyy rejected any possibility of a partial NATO invitation.

There cannot be an invitation to NATO for part of Ukraine’s territories – this would automatically suggest that all other territories are not Ukrainian,” he declared, insisting on a full territorial invitation.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the practical challenges of Article 5 implementation, recognizing that NATO member states are reluctant to risk direct involvement across Ukraine’s entire territory during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

The president remains hopeful, pointing out that the current US administration still has two months of influence and can potentially impact “a few European skeptics” regarding Ukraine’s future.

Reuters previously reported on an alleged letter from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calling on NATO colleagues to provide Kiev with an Alliance invitation during the Brussels meeting scheduled for 3-4 December.

Background: EU leaders’ visit to Kyiv

On 1 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with European Council President António Costa, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and EU Commissioner Marta Kos on their first day in office. Discussions focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, advancing sanctions, and supporting Ukraine’s EU and NATO aspirations, according to the Ukrainian President’s website.

New EU leaders visit Kyiv, reaffirm commitment to Ukraine

Zelenskyy called for stronger EU-level sanctions against Russia’s shadow tanker fleet, a key war revenue source. Costa praised Ukraine’s reforms amid the war and pledged €4.2 billion in immediate support, with monthly payments of €1.5 billion to follow.

