Zelenskyy insists Ukraine seeks full NATO membership, including occupied territories

On 1 December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects during a press conference with European Council President António Costa.
Zelenskyy explicitly stated Ukraine’s desire for a NATO recommendation from foreign ministers while simultaneously acknowledging the slim chances of immediate success.
“I don’t know what might happen [during the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting]: a window of opportunity will open – a window will close. Honestly, there have been so many such windows,” he said, according to Liga.
The President highlighted ongoing skepticism from multiple countries, including the United States. While noting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears more positive, Zelenskyy emphasized continued reservations from German and Hungarian sides.
Most critically, Zelenskyy rejected any possibility of a partial NATO invitation.
“There cannot be an invitation to NATO for part of Ukraine’s territories – this would automatically suggest that all other territories are not Ukrainian,” he declared, insisting on a full territorial invitation.
Zelenskyy acknowledged the practical challenges of Article 5 implementation, recognizing that NATO member states are reluctant to risk direct involvement across Ukraine’s entire territory during the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.
The president remains hopeful, pointing out that the current US administration still has two months of influence and can potentially impact “a few European skeptics” regarding Ukraine’s future.
Reuters previously reported on an alleged letter from Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha calling on NATO colleagues to provide Kiev with an Alliance invitation during the Brussels meeting scheduled for 3-4 December.
