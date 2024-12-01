Eng
New EU leaders visit Kyiv, reaffirm commitment to Ukraine

Newly appointed EU Council President Costa, High Representative Kallas, and Commissioner Kos, visits Kyiv to demonstrate continued support for Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression.
Left to right: EU High Representative for EU Foreign and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, President of the European Council António Costa, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos at Kyiv's train station on 1 December 2024. Photo: X/Kaja Kallas.
In an unannounced visit on 1 December, top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv to demonstrate unwavering support for Ukraine. The delegation included António Costa, the new President of the European Council, Kaja Kallas, High Representative for EU Foreign and Security Policy, and Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement.

The officials, who began their new mandates on 1 December 2024, made a statement of solidarity by visiting Kyiv during the ongoing conflict with Russia. Their visit coincided with the start of the new European Commission’s term, led by Ursula von der Leyen.

António Costa wrote on X:

“From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine. From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people.”

Kaja Kallas emphasized the EU’s commitment, stating,

“The European Union wants Ukraine to win this war. We will do whatever it takes for that.

Marta Kos highlighted Ukraine’s progress towards European integration, describing the visit to Maidan square as a place of “hope, dignity and resilience” where Ukrainians have clearly expressed their dream of joining the European Union.

The delegation visited the Maidan Square and the Wall of Remembrance, which features photographs of Ukrainian defenders who have fallen defending their country against Russian aggression.

Kallas, Costa, Kos in front of the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv. 1 December 2024. Photo: X/Marta Kos.

As of the publication of this article, no official Ukrainian information was available regarding the EU officials’ meetings with Ukrainian leadership or their discussion topics.

On 29 November, former European Council President Charles Michel officially transferred powers to António Costa, who assumed his new role on 1 December 2024, alongside the new European Commission.

