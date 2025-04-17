Serbia deepens alliance with Russia as president and military to join Moscow’s propaganda Victory Day celebrations

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has announced that he will travel to Moscow for the 9 May parade, despite EU warnings that such a visit would be unacceptable for a country seeking to join the bloc, according to the Associated Press.

Since the Soviet era, and especially under Vladimir Putin, the 9 May WWII Victory Day has evolved from a remembrance of peace and sacrifice into a display of military power. In recent years, Russian authorities have drawn direct parallels between the WWII struggle and the current war, using the occasion to reinforce patriotic narratives and legitimize state policies, including the aggression against Ukraine.

“In the coming period, we will be under pressure regarding the event in Moscow in which we have announced our participation,” says Vucic.

He has also confirmed that a Serbian military unit will march in the 9 May parade on Moscow’s Red Square. According to Vučić, this is the first time Serbia will take part in the “joint” organization of the parade.

Vučić’s visit to Moscow effectively signals support for the Kremlin amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

In addition, since 2022, the Serbian government has refused to impose sanctions on Russia or sever ties with the Kremlin, citing historical, cultural, and energy ties.

Previously, The Telegraph reported that Serbia could face repercussions if Vučić attended the parade. The Serbian leader was warned that visiting Russia would violate EU membership criteria and jeopardize his country’s European aspirations.

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas has warned that there would be consequences for those attending the May 9 events in Moscow. She emphasized that any participation in the parade or related celebrations would not be taken lightly by the European Union, particularly by candidate countries.

Serbia is an official candidate for European Union membership. It applied for EU membership in December 2009 and was granted candidate status in March 2012.

Meanwhile, President of Republika Srpska, of the two entities within Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik has urged an end to the “demonization and constant criticism” of Russia, stating he is not afraid of potential EU sanctions over his planned visit to Moscow on 9 May, according to Die Weltwoche.

“I would say they should first stop demonizing Putin and Russia,” Dodik said.

He claimed that Russia, like other large countries, is simply “trying to control its borders” with its military aggression against Ukraine.

According to the Russian propaganda outlet TASS, Dodik added he is not concerned about EU sanctions and intends to attend the 9 May parade at the invitation of Putin.

“I want to be there at that time, and I will go,” he said.

Republika Srpska, though an autonomous entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina established by the 1995 Dayton Accords, is not recognized as an independent state internationally. Serbia maintains strong influence over Republika Srpska’s politics, reinforcing close ties between the two.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also announced plans to attend the 9 May parade in Moscow, emphasizing that his decision was not intended as a show of support for Russia.