Syrskyi: Russian troops push towards Pokrovsk despite heavy losses

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has reported intense fighting along the Eastern front, with Russian forces continuing to advance towards Pokrovsk City in the Donetsk Oblast despite suffering significant casualties. In a Facebook post on the morning of 22 July, Colonel General Syrskyi detailed the ongoing battles in various locations.

According to Syrskyi, fierce fighting is taking place in Krasnohorivka, as well as in the areas of Prohres, Zalizne, Pivnichne, and Chasiv Yar. He also noted that Russian forces are attempting to capture Stelmakhivka and Luhansk’s Makiivka, while attacking Ukrainian positions in Ivanivske and Klishchiivka.

Additionally, the occupiers are trying to seize islands in the floodplain of the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, according to him.

Syrskyi emphasized that active combat operations of varying intensity are occurring along the entire front.

To halt the Russian advance, he outlined several necessary measures, including effective fire damage to their main forces and reserves at long distances, comprehensive strikes against the enemy before the forward edge, stable retention of prepared defensive lines and positions, and maximum effective use of all available weapons and ammunition, especially combat drones.

The Ukrainian commander also stressed the importance of leveraging the advantage in the use of combat and FPV drones to destroy enemy UAVs.

