The Latest

Russia attacks social protection department in Pokrovsk, killing one, injuring 23

On 13 October, the Russian army attacked Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, hitting the social protection department building with about 50 people inside.
byIryna Voichuk
13/10/2023
1 minute read
Consequences of the Russian attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 13 October. Credit: Ukraine’s SES
Russian forces attacked the center of the town of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast, hitting civilian infrastructure, including a Social Protection Department building, Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported.

According to the Administration, about 50 people were in the building at the time of the strike.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 13 October. Credit: Ukraine’s National Police

“One of the missiles hit the city social protection department building in the middle of the working day. More than 50 employees and visitors were inside the building,” Ihor Moroz, the Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Donetsk Oblast reported one civilian killed and 23 more wounded.

According to preliminary information, the Russian army launched two strikes on the city with Iskander-M missiles, Ukraine’s National Police said in its report.

